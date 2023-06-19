Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Anaba Emerges NGE President

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the emergence of Eze Anaba as the new President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

Naija News reports that Anaba and other executive members of NGE were elected during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo State.

They were elected to steer the ship of the NGE for the next two years.

In a congratulatory message to Anaba and his colleagues on their new positions with the NGE, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the citizens to use their wealth of experience to strengthen the media industry, particularly the journalism profession.

”They should work with other stakeholders to wage war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today,” the Lagos State Governor said.

He added: ”I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society.”

Sanwo-Olu felicitated Anaba saying his election was a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him. The governor also commended the immediate past President of the NGE, Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and successful tenure.

While congratulating the newly elected executive members of the NG, Sanwo-Olu said that Anaba and other executives of the guild, over the years, had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry.

He stressed that there was no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that had been the hallmarks of the profession.

“The election of Anaba as NGE president is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

”He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election will contribute positively to the media industry,” said Sanwo-Olu.