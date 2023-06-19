Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Shares Updates On Doctor’s Visit, Surgery

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that he will now be checked by the two medical doctors the Department of State Services (DSS) earlier stopped from seeing him.

Kanu explained that the medical practitioners would check on his health status tomorrow, June 6.

He, however, explained that the doctors were not coming to perform any surgery on him.

The activist announced the development via his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor after Monday’s routine meeting with his legal team at the DSS facility in Abuja.

Tweeting, Ejimakor wrote: “UPDATE: I just exited today’s visitation of Onyendu #MNK.

“He directed me to make it public that the same two doctors who were prevented from seeing him on 6th June will now see him tomorrow.

“Onyendu assures all that the doctors are not coming to DSS to perform any surgery on him.”

Naija News understands that Kanu has been reportedly suffering from an ear infection that needs surgery.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, had earlier written to the DSS that two doctors be allowed to attend to the agitator.