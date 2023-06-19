Nnamdi Kanu: Ozekhome Makes Fresh Request To DSS Over IPOB Leader’s Health

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lead lawyer for the embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has tabled a fresh demand before the Department of State Services (DSS) over his client’s health status.

Naija News reports that Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS following his arrest and repatriation to Nigeria from Kenya.

However, lawyers of the detained IPOB leader have been pushing for the secret police to allow their client to get the necessary treatment for his alleged ailment.

In a letter sent to the DSS on Monday, Ozekhome urged DSS to allow Kanu to see his new doctors, noting that his former doctor was currently out of Nigeria.

Ozekhome explained that Kanu was scheduled for a surgical operation on his left ear at a yet-to-be-picked date and that the new doctors, Uche Ukwuije and David Ukoha, had confirmed their availability for an “initial interface” with him.

“The said doctors need to personally meet with our client for a formal agreement since he would be meeting them for the first time ever,” he said.

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that we respectfully request that the herein-named medical doctors be allowed access to our client, for a formal engagement meeting,” the statement obtained by SaharaReporters added.

Naija News recalls that the lawyer to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had in February 2023 raised the alarm that his principal needed to undergo ear surgery urgently.

Ejiofor had said Kanu’s left ear “was badly impaired on account of the torture he received in the hands of his abductors in Kenya.”

The lawyer had made this known in a statement following his visit alongside other lawyers to the detained IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.