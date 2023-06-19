Full List Of Agencies Exempted From President Tinubu’s Dissolution Directive

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Agencies exempt from this dissolution are:

1. Code of conduct Bureau (CCB)

2. Council of State

3. Federal Character Commission (FCC)

4. Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC)

5. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

6. National Defense Council (NDC)

7. National Economic Council (NEC)

8. National Judicial Commission (NJC)

9. National Population Commission (NPC)

10. National Security Council (NSC)

11. National Police Council (NPC)

12. Police Service Commission (PSC)

13. Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)