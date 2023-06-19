Coach Peseiro Insists Super Eagles Are The Best In AFCON Qualifiers Group

Even though the Super Eagles of Nigeria struggled to win games in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, the head coach of the team, José Peseiro, insists they are the best team in Group A.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 2024 after struggling to beat lowly rated Sierra Leone on Sunday.

In Liberia on Sunday, the Super Eagles lost a two goals lead as the Leone Stars fought from behind to draw the Nigerian team 2-2 in the regular 90 minutes.

It took a last seconds effort from Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho for Nigeria to beat the resilient Leone Stars 3-2 and seal a place in the 2023 AFCON.

Before the game, Nigeria was behind Guinea-Bissau with a point. Recall the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to the lowly rated team in Bissau which almost gave the Djurtus an edge in the qualification race.

The only team the Super Eagles have beaten convincingly in the qualification series is São Tomé and Príncipe who lost to Nigeria 10-0 in the first round of games.

After the 3-2 win over Sierra Leone on Sunday, coach José Peseiro said, “Very hard match, my players never gave up, they fought till the final whistle. In the first half, we created up to eight opportunities but only scored two goals.

“We deserved to win but I think it was a difficult and very good match but our team is the best in the group. We did a fantastic job against a good team. I’m happy with my players, congratulations to them.”

The Super Eagles who still have a game against São Tomé and Príncipe in Nigeria on September 4, qualified for the 2023 AFCON with 12 points in 5 games, two points above second placed Guinea-Bissau.