‘We Want To Work With You’ – Akpabio To Enugu Gov, Mbah

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the Federal Government wants to work with the Enugu State government to foster peace and growth.

The Senate President said elections are over and it’s time for governance, therefore, the renewed hope of the administration, wants to work together across party lines for the good of all, Naija News learnt.

Akpabio made the submission when he led a delegation that comprised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Special Adviser to the President on Security, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among a host of other lawmakers, federal functionaries, and party leaders, on a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah at the Government House, Enugu.

The delegation was that of the Federal Government to the funeral of the wife of the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, Lady Jane Nnamani on Friday.

Akpabio said “It is customary that coming to a place like this, we should pay you respect and assure you that the government, which sent us to console Senator Ken Nnamani and the good people of Enugu State, would require your cooperation and the cooperation of all the stakeholders and practitioners of governance in Nigeria, irrespective of political parties, in order to the develop the country.

“In the renewed hope of the administration, we want to work with you. We believe that the time for election has passed and now is the time for governance. The president’s interest is to work with all the states in Nigeria, and we can focus on the two most important issues: revitalising the economy, and securing the lives and property of our people.”

Responding to the delegation, Mbah said his administration and the people of Enugu are ready to collaborate with the federal government for the good of the state and the nation.

Applauding the Federal Government on its readiness to work with the state, Mbah said “We are hoping that the partnership and the collaboration you made reference to is one that we are going to grab.

“When we addressed our people, we expressed a humungous vision; a vision that was anchored on collaboration and partnership. That was why I spared no time in going to have a meeting with the President to get his buy-in into the vision we expressed to our people. We also talked about the security of lives and property.”