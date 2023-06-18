Okorocha Survives Assassination Attempt, Police Officer Killed

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has narrated how he survived an assassination attempt when his convoy was attacked by gunmen in the Ihube community on the Okigwe- Enugu expressway.

One of the policemen in the convoy was however not lucky as he lost his life in the attack.

Confirming the attack, Okorocha who spoke on Sunday narrated that the cop killed during the attack which happened on Friday was one of the policemen deployed from the state Government House to take him to the burial ceremony of the mother of the immediate past governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The former Governor narrated his encounter on Sunday at Amaimo in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, at the birthday anniversary celebration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo state, Samuel Anyanwu.

Lamenting the killing of the cop which he described as unfortunate, Okorocha said many people who are running to govern Imo State are not capable.

Okorocha said that the governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah had released vehicles and security men to take him and his team to Imo state for the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother after returning from Enugu where he attended the burial ceremony of the wife of a former senate president, Ken Nnamani.

He added that it was after he had attended the funeral ceremony at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and was heading back to Enugu that they were attacked.

He also lamented that he was safe in Enugu only to be attacked and a security agent killed in his own state.

In his words, “I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu state (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo state makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo state are not capable but I have seen one man who the cap fits. When it is time I will speak.”

Also, one of Okorocha’s aides told Punch on condition of anonymity that the vehicles in the convoy, which comprised a Sports Utility Vehicle, a bus, and Hilux were shattered by bullets during the attack.

He said two other security agents we kidnapped by the attackers but were released the same day.