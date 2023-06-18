House Of Reps: Nigerian Lawmakers Consider Consolidation Of Committees

A high-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) close to Gbajabiamila has suggested that Speaker Tajudeen Abbas may need to reduce the number of House committees.

Gbajabiamila, in his 2019 victory, had increased the number of committees, appointing first-time and opposition members as chairs, to appease stakeholders.

However, the APC member that spoke with Punch proposed that this time, “the committees should be consolidated for effectiveness” rather than increasing the number.

The legislator argued against having multiple committees overseeing a single ministry, suggesting that it hampers effectiveness.

He also cautioned against a scenario where one senator interacts with several House chairmen during a joint committee session, hinting at a need for a more balanced approach.

Speaker Abbas is reportedly under pressure to “settle” those aspirants who conceded their bids for his sake, particularly those within the G-7 group.

It was reported that during President’s negotiations at the Presidential Villa, these disappointed aspirants presented their demands to Tinubu, a political heavyweight.

Some may receive appointments outside the National Assembly. The future of key committee chairmanships is uncertain.

Notable figures like the outgoing Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Aliyu Betara, and his counterpart in the Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, may retain their positions.

Rumours suggest that the outgoing Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, a known ally of the President and Gbajabiamila, is interested in the appropriations committee.

However, Speaker Abbas will need to consider these appointments carefully.

The Deputy Chairman (South) of the Joint Task, Olawale Raji expressed confidence in Abbas, saying, “It is an all-inclusive administration that will run as reflected in the outcome of the election.”

He added that the wide acceptance of Abbas means that he bears a substantial responsibility to accommodate everyone.

Echoing Raji’s sentiments, Babajimi Benson, another Joint Task leader, said appointments were at the Speaker’s discretion and he was ready to serve in any capacity.