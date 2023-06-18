Former NIA Chief, Ayodele Oke Who Was Sacked By Buhari Lobbying To Be Tinubu’s NSA

A former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke is reportedly lobbying to be made the National Security Adviser (NSA) by President Bola Tinubu, Naija News has learnt.

It was gathered that Oke was sacked as the NIA boss during the tenure of former President Nuhammadu Buhari over an allegation bothering $43 million he allegedly hid in his apartment in Lagos State.

According to SaharaReporters, in April 2017, Oke allegedly hid over $43 million from both the Buhari and NSA.

It was learnt that Oke did not brief the NSA about the existence of such funds or the projects they were meant for when President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration took office in May 2015, even though the money was released in March of the same year.

However, it was gathered that the money was meant for two projects in Lagos which at that time cost about $28 million, an amount far below the $43 million cash found in the Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was due to the controversy surrounding the hidden money that a panel led by then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo later recommended Oke’s dismissal after looking into the circumstances surrounding the issue.

However, in this new development, sources close to the President have revealed that Oke is lobbying his way to be made the NSA of Tinubu despite all his history with the Buhari administration.

According to the source, Oke was taking advantage of the fact that he is close to Tinubu to allegedly scheme himself through to be NSA.

A top source told SaharaReporters “The Former NIA Director, Oke who hid $43 million in Ikoyi apartment is reportedly back and scheming to be made NSA.

“Apparently, he is close to Tinubu and he is trying to use that.”