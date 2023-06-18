EFCC Declares Ex-Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the immediate past governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle wanted due to allegations of corruption during his term in office.

A senior security source confided to the Sunday Tribune that the EFCC requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Matawalle “anywhere he is seen” in the country on Saturday.

Just before the end of his tenure, Matawalle accused the now-suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding a $2 million bribe from him, a claim that the anti-corruption agency has denied.

Matawalle, who aired his accusation in a Hausa Service interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), criticized the EFCC for targeting governors while ignoring federal officials with significant budget allocations.

In response to Matawalle’s bribery claim, the EFCC stated that it was, in fact, investigating the former governor for allegedly embezzling state funds amounting to N70 billion via unfulfilled contracts awarded to his acquaintances who have since received payment.

The Sunday Tribune’s investigations suggest that the ex-governor may have gone into hiding to evade capture by the anti-graft agency.

“Have you seen him anywhere lately?” a security official queried rhetorically during a conversation about the ongoing situation.