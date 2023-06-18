Bulkachuwa: We May Never Know The Level Of Immorality, Impunity, Corruption APC Has Sunk Us Into – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the viral video of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa stating that he influenced his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa’s decision when it concerned his friends.

Speaking on the viral video via a series of tweets, Okonkwo lamented that it was heart-rendering and baffling to hear such a confession.

He lamented that the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary under the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot be trusted.

Okonkwo wrote, “It’s heart-rending and baffling to hear a sitting APC Senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, openly confessing and boasting that he encroached and compromised the integrity, freedom, and independence of his wife, who was a sitting President of the Court of Appeal, and who accepted to help his colleagues, friends and his people.

“Although not all Judges may be condemned, we may never be able to know the depth of immorality, impunity, corruption, and illegality that this scourge called APC has sunk us into.

“We must continue to pray for liberation and deliverance by the hands of Almighty God. This is beyond human comprehension. In summary, this meant that the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary cannot be trusted to do the right thing under APC.”

Bulkachuwa has, however, stated that his words were misconstructed.

According to the lawmaker, the assistance he spoke about his wife’s rendering did not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home,” Bulkachuwa started during an interview with BBC.