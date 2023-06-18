APC Members Voice Their Preference As Tinubu Decides On Cabinet List

Nigerians across different states are awaiting President Bola Tinubu‘s choices for cabinet ministers.

Party members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have voiced their preference for appointments to be given to “genuine party members.”

In Ondo State, speculation runs rife in the absence of the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Sources that spoke with Vanguard reveal that President Tinubu asked for three ministerial candidate recommendations from each state’s governor.

Several individuals close to the President, like Ambassador Olusola Iji and Hon Isaac Kekemeke, are being mentioned for the Ondo ministerial slot.

State party representatives have expressed their desire for ministers who will work in the interest of their regions.

The APC’s Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, Steve Otaloro expressed the hope for a minister “well-connected to the aspiration of our party members and has the interest of the state at heart.”

Osun State seems to favour the immediate past, Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Some party chiefs are rooting for his appointment as they believe his closeness to the President could benefit the party.

In Oyo State, sources suggest Governor Seyi Makinde may have the opportunity to present his preferred candidates for ministerial positions.

However, this proposal has encountered resistance within the APC, as party officials insist they should reap the benefits of their hard work for Makinde’s re-election.

It remains unclear who will be nominated from Ogun State, with party leaders like former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole reportedly interested in ministerial roles.

The Anambra State Chapter of APC is advocating for the appointment of genuine party members as ministers. DrDralentine Oliobi, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, argues that selecting ministers from among party supporters will be a significant morale booster for party members.

The situation is similar in Enugu State. Former Tinubu’s spokesman in the South-East, Dr Josef Onoh, is among the favourites, especially due to his consistent defence of Tinubu in the region.

As the clock ticks, anticipation continues to rise. The cabinet selections will not only reveal the President’s strategy but also offer an insight into the political future of different regions in Nigeria.