What I Will Do If Tinubu Offers Me An Appointment – Bode George

A former deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has said he would reject any appointment given to him by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While stating that he is too old to look for an appointment, George said if he was approached or offered such, he would only assist in nominating competent candidates from his party.

Speaking to The PUNCH, the PDP chieftain disclosed that he ended his rift with the President, not for an appointment but for peace to reign and because of those who intervened in the matter.

He stated, “On this, people are only talking rubbish, and they need to shut up. This man (Tinubu) is just starting, and we said my party was still in court. They said we should let bygones be bygones. In the Bible, it is very clear that vengeance is only with God Almighty and you don’t continue fighting when everybody has persuaded you that it’s enough.

“All those saying I want an appointment don’t know what they are saying. What exactly do they want to happen to the young ones coming up? I said I have forgiven him. We had an issue, and people settled it for us, and I have forgotten about it.”

On whether he would accept an appointment from the government if offered, George stated, “I will give him people that have the knowledge from the party having been a manager of the party for years. If he says he wants me to help him get someone, there are millions of young people who still have all the energy to run around and not me.

“It is not for me, because I am not looking for a job. But if he calls me, we will discuss it before the party leaders, put heads together, and nominate from our side somebody who is still young, agile, has the knowledge, and can add value to this country.”

The PDP said due to his party’s challenge of Tinubu’s victory in court, he could not congratulate or visit Tinubu at the villa.