Osinbajo Heads To Sierra Leone On International Assignment

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is set to arrive in Sierra Leone today, Saturday, 17th June on an international assignment.

Osinbajo will be in Sierra Leone in his capacity as the Chair of 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group for the country’s elections.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the former Vice President of Nigeria will lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) observing the general election in Sierra Leone on June 24.

This was made known by the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland who said Osinbajo accepted to be the chairman of the group.

She explained that as the chairman of the Commonwealth Observer Group, Osinbajo would lead a team of experts in observing the general election in Sierra Leone and would be joined by dignitaries from various fields including, legal, media, gender, and election administration professionals.

The group has the mandate to consider whether conditions exist for credible, transparent, inclusive, and fair elections and whether the media is impartial in its reportage of the electioneering process.

Confirming Osinbajo’s itinerary, his media adviser, Laolu Akande said his principal would be in Sierra Leone for the rest of the month.

He wrote on Twitter: “Immediate past VP Osinbajo heads to Sierra Leone today as Chair of 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group for the country’s elections. He”ll address Press Conf. on Monday & be in the country for the rest of the month. Later, the Osinbajo- COG will report on election’s credibility.”