Scores Feared Dead, Many Injured In Fatal Road Accident

A road accident which occurred on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday claimed the lives of no fewer than six persons, while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the 18-passenger white Toyota Hummer bus with number plate Lagos JJJ 941 XA, who was at high speed, took off at the popular Akinyele market in Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, before he suffered a tyre burst and lost control.

The witness told The PUNCH that the bus’s occupants, all males, were heading toward the northern part of the country before the accident.

The incident was confirmed by the commander of the Atiba Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bayode Olugbesan.

He stated four persons died before the arrival of the corps members, while the injured were quickly rushed to the state General Hospital in Oyo.

Olugbesan, who attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and overloading, also confirmed that 20 persons were involved in the incident. He added that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary.

He said, “All the victims are male, and their destination is North. The cause of the crash was speeding and overloading. The bus was supposed to carry 14 passengers but was loaded with 20 passengers,” urging road users to be careful while driving, avoid speeding, overloading, and night traveling.