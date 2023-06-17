How I Balance My Career As Nollywood Actor And Lecturer – Afeez Oyetoro

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has revealed how he balances his career as an actor and lecturer.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with PUNCH, said he has learnt to always make effective use of his time for productive things.

Afeez also acknowledged the role of his wife in his successful career, stressing it is always best to marry someone that shares your vision.

He said, “I teach and I am also involved in theatre but I have been able to manage my time. The time some of my colleagues use at the beer parlour, I use mine for other productive things. Secondly, most producers in Nigeria know that I am a civil servant and as a result, most of my shooting takes place on weekends or during the holidays.

“Also, I have a very good wife who takes good care of me. I always tell people that the best thing that can happen to a man is for him to get a wife who shares in his vision. My wife and I understand each other very well so that there is no problem at home. I have rest of mind in all that I am doing, and I also have time to rest.”

Speaking on which of his career path is more rewarding for him, Saka said both his acting and teaching careers are rewarding in different ways.

He said, “Rewarding is relative. As a teacher, I feel fulfilled because a lot of people have passed through me and that is a lifetime value. I have been in academics for almost 30 years. Recently, I went somewhere in Abuja to see someone I lectured and I was treated well. So, being a lecturer is rewarding, and it might not (necessarily) be financial. Being an actor is also rewarding financially and I enjoy it.

“I believe that both a teacher and an actor are the same. While the teacher is teaching in class, an actor is teaching outside the class. Now, in terms of the reward, acting is financially more rewarding. However, teaching is more valued. I can count a number of people that have passed through me and are doing well.”