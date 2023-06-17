Gregg Berhalter Returns As USA Head Coach After His Past Almost Killed His Career

Gregg Berhalter has returned to his role as the head coach of the United States national team following an investigation into his past and six months after his contract expired.

Gregg Berhalter’s ordeal started on December 11, 2022, when the mother of 20-year-old American soccer player Giovanni Reyna, reported the coach to US soccer that the tactician kicked his wife Rosalind in 1992.

The woman and Rosalind were college roommates and friends when the incident happened. She had to bring it up because coach Berhalter didn’t play her son during the Qatar World Cup.

The accusation came when Berhalter had just a few months to the end of his contract with the US Soccer which made it easier for him to be left out of the team as an investigation into the incident continued.

There were “no legal obstacles” to reappoint him, according to US Soccer’s investigation after the 49-year-old American tactician admitted to kicking his wife when they were young.

This means that Gregg Berhalter who has been the head coach of the US team for four years before his past came back to hunt him, will lead the team to the 2026 World Cup, which the US will co-host.

In the last edition of the World Cup, Berhalter led the USA team to the round of 16 where they were defeated by the Netherlands.

Both the Concacaf Nations League final, which will take place on Sunday in Las Vegas, and this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup competition, which begins later this month, will be overseen by BJ Callaghan, the US interim head coach.

Speaking about his reappointment, Berhalter said: “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud.”