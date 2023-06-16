Balogun Makes Debut As USA Vs Mexico Match Records Four Red Cards

Four players received red cards in the USA Vs Mexico Concacaf Nations League semifinal clash earlier today, June 16, as homophobic chants forced the game to end before the scheduled time.

Chelsea football club winger, Christian Pulisic scored twice and Riccardo Pepi added a third goal as the USA soccer team won the tense match 3-0 over a resilient Mexican side.

Mexico’s Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga were shown the red card for kicking Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun. United States players Weston McKennie and Sergio Dest were also given the marching order.

Pulisic had put his team up 2-0 before Montes was sent off in the 69th minute for a careless tackle on striker Balogun, who was making his US debut after switching allegiance from England. McKennie was red-carded for his involvement in the brawl.

Pepi scored another goal for the USA soccer team in the 78th minute, and Arteaga and Dest were both kicked out of the game following yet another huge altercation.

Spectators also tossed drinks from the stands as it was announced in the stadium that the game would be stopped due to homophobic chants.

At the time the referee blew the full-time whistle, about half of the 12-minute additional time was yet to be exhausted.