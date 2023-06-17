Asari Dokubo: You Must Spare No One, Probe Them And Recover Oil Funds – HURIWA To Tinubu

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to set up an independent panel to investigate claims from former agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, who accused the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy of being culpable of oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group insisted that the government must not spare the culprits identified at the end of the probe but name and sanction them severely.

They insisted that Dokubo who made the allegations must be compelled to provide irrefutable evidence or face prosecution for false allegations.

Onwubiko said, “The allegations by Dokubo are startling and damning and these allegations must be thoroughly investigated.

“We ask that the President set up a seven-man independent panel of criminologists drawn from reputable global fora to investigate the larger cases of crude oil thefts from 2015-2023.

“The panel should identify, prosecute and sanction culprits in the severest of mechanisms and recover to the last dollar public funds diverted through those stolen crude oil by these rogues no matter their statuses.

“Also, Dokubo who made the allegations must provide irrefutable evidence or be prosecuted for providing false information which is a criminal offense.”