Why President Tinubu Should Appoint Igbos Into Key Positions

A member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Advisory Council, Prof Gregory Ibe, has called on President Bola Tinubu to give the Igbos key appointments into critical national positions in his administration.

Speaking on recent events in the country, Ibe said the appointments of Igbos into key positions would dispel the perceived sense of imbalance in the minds of the Igbos concerning the scheme of things in Nigeria.

He advised that the composition of elected and appointed officials at the federal level should reflect and encourage religious and tribal equilibrium for the nation’s progress.

According to him, the nation could only prosper in an atmosphere of fairness, peace, equity, and justice.

The Ohanaeze chieftain, who earlier called for the zoning of the Senate President to the South East, commended Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajudeen Abass on their elections as Senate President and Speaker of the House, respectively.

He, however, advised them to urgently enact laws that would promote inclusiveness and support national unity.

Ibe, who also commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu, urged him to use his position to attract dividends of democracy to Abia State in the spirit of “Akuruoulo.”

He charged Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to sustain his tradition of delivering tangible value addition to the nation by constantly speaking truth to power, emphasizing that Abaribe must remain a worthy ambassador and shining light of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance.