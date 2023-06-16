We Are Waiting For Tinubu – NPC Speaks On Suspending 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has allayed fears about the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census in the country.

Naija News recalls that the exercise was scheduled to commence earlier in the year but was postponed by the administration of former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on whether the 2023 Census will hold or not, the Federal Commissioner of the NPC, Enugu State, Hon. Ejike Eze, told journalists on Thursday that the commission is only waiting for President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on the date to commence the exercise.

Eze discouraged the fears that the Census may not hold again this year, saying that the commission welcomed the decision of the last administration to postpone the conduct of the census.

The development, according to him, gave the new administration the opportunity to make inputs into the process. Eze noted that the postponement allowed the commission to perfect further its processes and systems for the conduct of the first-ever digital National Population and Housing Census in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that Eze stated this yesterday at a breakfast meeting with media executives in Enugu on the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census.

The Enugu State NPC boss allayed the fears of the media that the new administration might discontinue the census exercise, expressing confidence that the President, being an accountant and technocrat, appreciates the importance of census information in national planning, especially in policy and programme formulation, budgeting, among others.

Speaking on the importance of the exercise, Eze explained that reliable census data will, among numerous other benefits, immeasurably assist President Tinubu in solving the socio-economic problems arising from the removal of fuel subsidy, including the implementation of palliative measures.

According to him, the objective of the breakfast meeting was to update the media on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census and the next steps forward in light of the postponement.

His words read: “As you are aware, the Commission has carried out all the preparatory activities towards the census such as the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), the conduct of pre-tests and trial census, recruitment and training of census field staff, procurement and configuration of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), the establishment of ICT infrastructure across the country and logistics support and advocacy and publicity activities.

“Conscious of the enormous human and material resources that have been expended in the implementation of these preparatory activities, the most important task before the commission is to sustain and reinforce the relevance of these activities to the successful conduct of the 2023 Census. This will ensure that the nation does not have to start afresh, the conduct of the census, thereby saving costs.

“The processes and systems put in place for the census are therefore being currently reviewed to determine what needs to be done to ensure that the preparations do not become obsolete for the census. The focus of the commission is to ensure that all the resources expended so far are safeguarded and that the nation does not need to start all over when the census is going to be conducted.

“For us at NPC, this is not a difficult task. In coming up with the plan for the 2023 Census, we were not only looking at the immediate needs of delivering the next census but concerned more with laying a solid foundation for future censuses.

“This mindset informed the scope and quality of arrangements put in place. For example, the EAD, which involved the division of the country into small land areas, was meticulously undertaken so that only an update would be required for future censuses. Using satellite imageries, the Enumeration Areas (EAs) were all geo-referenced with the coordinates of all the buildings established. Other government agencies are currently using the products of the EAD,” Vanguard quoted the NPC official saying.

Speaking further, Eze recalled that the recruitment of the ad-hoc workers had been completed before the postponement through a rigorous online process in which about one million workers were screened and found worthy of the assignment.

He said the database of all the recruited personnel, including their contact details, is available for the next census, adding that the reserve personnel would be available to handle cases of attrition.

Training Has Commenced For 2023 Census

Eze further told the media executives that the Commission had commenced training of certain categories of personnel before the announcement of the postponement.

He said: “These training include the facilitators at national, zonal and state levels, Data Quality Managers, Training Centre Managers, and Monitoring and Evaluation Officers. The next categories of personnel to be trained are the Supervisors and Enumerators. The Commission will continue to maintain contacts with the personnel through online training and mentorship.

“Equally, the Commission had acquired Personal Digital Assistants for the 2023 Census. About 500,000 of these devices have been delivered to the 36 state offices and the FCT and configured for the exercise. The adequate arrangement is being made for the storage and security of the equipment to prevent damages and theft.”

According to him, in readiness for the census, the Commission had carried out massive advocacy and publicity for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census at national and state levels, intensified media campaigns, and strengthened collaboration with stakeholders through the inauguration of Census Publicity Committees at national, state and LGA levels.

He said publicity materials in English and local languages had been disseminated, while social media have been deployed on a massive scale. Eze assured that the Commission would continue to carry out advocacy to ensure that the census messages remain at the centre of national discourse.

Stressing the importance of census data, he noted that Section 213 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) made express provision for the conduct of the census and vested the powers to conduct a census, civil registration and demographic surveys on the NPC.

Eze said the United Nations recommends that every country should hold population and housing census, at least, once every ten years.

He, however, regretted that the last census exercise in Nigeria was held 17 years ago, precisely in 2006 under the administration of the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, until the latest efforts initiated by the immediate past administration, attempts by successive administrations to hold census proved unsuccessful.

He lamented that the non-conduct of the census in Nigeria has hindered planning for socio-economic development in Nigeria since the country has been planning with obsolete data and projections based on inaccurate estimates.

“This anomaly is what the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census intends to correct.

“Census information is also very useful in tracking progress towards national and internationally agreed development goals. Planners need population information for all kinds of development work, including assessing demographic trends, analyzing socio-economic trends, analyzing socio-economic conditions, designing evidence-based poverty-reduction strategies, and monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of policies,” the statement added.