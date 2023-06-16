Suspending Bawa Is Not Enough – Northern Youths Send Message To Tinubu

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has praised President Bola Tinubu over his decision to suspend the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News recalls that the President on Wednesday approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa to pave way for investigation of the commission under his watch.

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Forum, Yerima Shettima, insisted that suspending the anti-graft agency chairman is not enough as there are still accomplices of Bawa in the organisation.

He subsequently called for the overhaul of the EFCC to flush out remnants of Bawa’s accomplices.

“The move by the President is a reassurance of his government’s commitment to addressing the sceptre of endemic, widespread corruption and political avarice that characterised the eight-year tenure of the previous administration.

“While welcoming the federal government’s action against Bawa, we are also of the view that it needs to extend the measure to include a total overhaul of the EFCC to flush out remnants of Bawa’s accomplices entrenched in top positions of the agency.

“As we expect thorough investigations to expose and punish the extent of the compromise and complicity of Bawa, it is equally expected that his major accomplices be suspended as well and subjected to investigation and subsequent prosecution,” he added.

Speaking further, he argued that there are incontrovertible facts that Bawa, his close associates and their family members live flamboyantly to raise questions about the sources of their wealth and assets.

Shettima urged Tinubu to also investigate all principal collaborators in Bawa’s alleged atrocities.