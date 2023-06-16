Peter Obi, Soludo, Others Storm Imo For Ihedioha’s Mother Burial

Dignitaries on Friday stormed the venue of the burial of Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, mother of the former governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha, in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State.

Among those in attendance were Governor of Abia, Alex Otti; Governor Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra State); Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State); Senator Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Prince Uche Secondus, and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking at the funeral service, Ihedioha stressed the importance of forgiveness among humans.

He said his late mother taught him and his siblings forgiveness, humility and service.

“My mother lived a worthy and eventful life, as has been testified by so many people. She taught us quite a lot, especially prayers, humility, service and forgiveness.

“I want to urge you to imbibe these virtues for a peaceful living on earth.

“I, my siblings and the entire Ihedioha family are humbled and indeed grateful for the support, prayers and solidarity, shown to our family since the passing of our matriarch,” the ex-governor said.