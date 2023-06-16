Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Court Restrains Ogazi From Parading Himself As Speaker

A High Court sitting in Narawara State has restrained the factional Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi and his deputy, Hon Mohammed Adamu Oyanki from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The state government, through the Ministry of Justice, filed an exparte motion on June 14, 2023. and it was heard on June 15, 2023, at High Court 1, presided over by the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Hon Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu.

Director of Civil Litigation, Y. Y. Ede Esq and G. E. Benjamin Esq, representing the plaintiffs, during the proceedings, presented their submissions.

After which the Chief Judge, who is also the Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission, and the Chairman of the Committee on Criminal Justice for Nasarawa State, ordered that Ogazi and Oyanki be restrained from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly until the determination of the motion on notice.

The court further directed that the restraining order be served on Ogazi and Oyanki, and the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, for immediate compliance.

The motion on notice is scheduled for a hearing on July 10, 2023.

Naija News earlier reported that the leadership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly took a different turn with the emergence of two Speakers of the House.

Last Tuesday, a crisis broke out at the Nasarawa State Assembly when the majority of lawmakers-elect stormed the Assembly complex as early as 3 am to stop the inauguration of the 7th Assembly in the state.

The leadership crisis in the Nasarawa Assembly erupted from claims that the state governor, Abdullahi Sule allegedly planned the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without 13 members of the House.

Following this, two factions of the House eventually produced two Speakers, the former speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, and a member representing Kokona East constituency, Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi.