Labour Party Speaks On ‘Arrest’ Of Its National Chairman, Julius Abure

The Labour Party (LP) has denied reports about the purported arrest of its National Chairman, Julius Abure by security operatives.

The LP leadership also accused the camp of its factional National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa has been responsible for the video on the internet suggesting Abure has been arrested by security agents.

The party in a statement on Friday by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh described the trending video published by the former Youth Leader of the party, Anselem Eragbe as fake and urged members of the public to disregard it.

The Labour Party added that Abure attended the ongoing Presidential Appeal Tribunal today and after that attended to other official engagements.

“The 10 second video published by the former Youth Leader of the party, Anselem Eragbe contains images of Police officers who were arguing among themselves over an unexplained matter. Neither Abure nor any of our leaders appeared on the video.

“The security agencies are not after Abure and have no reason whatsoever to seek for his arrest. If they need his attention, they will invite him personally or even through his several security details.

“For the record, Abure attended the court session today at the ongoing Presidential Appeal Tribunal and he is presently attending to some official engagements.

“Nigerians must by now know the capacity of the Apapa group to misinform and propagate fake news. We therefore ask Nigerians to disregard yet another attempt by these renegades to smear the character of our distinguished chairman,” Ifoh said.