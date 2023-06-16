Dangote Visits President Tinubu [Photos]

Billionaire businessman and the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote on Friday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the duo met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the meeting between Tinubu and Dangote has not been made known as at the time of filing in this report.

Recall Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu reportedly lost a whooping sum of $5.85 billion just 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) floated the Naira.

Naija News reports that while Dangote lost about $3.12 billion in the latest update, the CEO of BUA Group, Rabiu, was said to have lost $2.73 billion from his wealth.

This is according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI), a daily ranking of the world’s richest people that provides details on the calculations of net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page.

According to the data on the portal as of June 15, 2023, there were negative changes in the calculations of the wealth of the businessmen who are listed among the 500 richest men in the world.

Analysts say that changes in the foreign exchange markets occasioned by the floating of the naira may have contributed to the billionaires’ losses.