Details Of Discussion Between Akpabio, President Tinubu Emerges

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the members of the National Assembly will work with President Bola Tinubu in meeting the expectations of the people.

The Senate President made the promise while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after his meeting with President Tinubu on Thursday.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly members are ready to work with the executive arm to improve the lot of Nigerians, empower the people, improve the economy, and provide welfare and security just as the constitution mandates them.

“Nigerians expect robust legislative debates, they expect us to focus on Nigeria and they expect us to help Mr President to take decisions that will improve the lot of Nigerians, they expect us to take decisions that will ensure total empowerment.

“Above all, they want the improvement of the economy, they want to see palliatives, they want everything about the wellbeing of Nigeria to be taken seriously, just like it is in the Constitution that the primary purpose of government is about security and welfare of the people.

“Once we take care of those things, we would have met their expectations but I assure you that we are poised to do so,” Akpabio said.

He commended President Tinubu for the steps taken so far and assured that the lawmakers would provide necessary support and legislative backing for the government to take more actions in the interest of Nigerians.

“I think the President has already started, ours is to back him and to support his actions for the betterment of the country. So, for now, the parliament on resumption will also lend our voice to what we have seen so far.

“He has taken the right steps, the stock market is rising and a lot of people are excited with the steps he has taken so far, we are also happy. There is a renewed hope not just in terms of the economy, but in terms of stability of the country, it will affect all facets of life including security,” Akpabio added.