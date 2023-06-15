Yari Vs Akpabio: How Senators Voted For 10th NASS President

Lawmakers elected on the 25th of February, 2023 were inaugurated into the Senate on the 13th of June, 2023.

The inauguration process saw lawmakers from various constituencies in the country elect the 10th National Assembly Senate President and the Deputy Senate President.

Naija News had earlier reported that the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio emerged senate president of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio took over from Ahmad Lawan who led the 9th Senate and was supported by Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State defeated the governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal declared Akpabio as the Senate President having garnered 63 votes leaving his rival with 46 votes.

Jibrin Barau emerged as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate unopposed.

109 Senators voted during the election.

According to Daily Post, details of how lawmakers voted for Akpabio who battled it out with Yari have emerged.

See the details below: