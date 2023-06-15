We Are ‘Absolutely Loyal’ – Army Backs President Tinubu Govt

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has pledged total loyalty to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Army Lieutenant General gave the assurance on Tuesday while inaugurating some projects executed by the Nigerian Army for Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Malumfashi, Katsina State.

The projects included two blocks of four classrooms, two staff rooms, an assembly hall and classroom furniture.

Speaking, Yahaya said the military would remain professional to ensure the President achieves his vision of a safe and secure country.

The army chief said: “I am assuring the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, of our absolute loyalty as we remain professional to ensure he achieves his vision of a safe and secured Nigeria so that socio-economic activities would continue to thrive.”

Yahaya declared that the projects are meant to make the learning environment conducive for students.

He added that the Nigerian Army would continue to offer non-kinetic support in all sectors, including health and infrastructure in communities where its operatives are serving to boost relationship with those communities, and for the overall development of Nigeria.