Transparency International Reacts To Bawa’s Suspension

Transparency International in Nigeria has said it was not surprised by the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the suspension of Bawa as the EFCC chairman in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Bawa, who was suspended based on weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a chat with reporters on Thursday in Abuja, the Head of Transparency International, Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani, said Bawa’s suspension was not surprising at all due to the way and manner previous governments have removed the EFCC Chairman when they come into office.

Rafsanjani added that Tinubu might not likely retain Bawa because of how he was appointed into office following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu.

He said: “The suspension did not come to us by surprise, this is because of the way and manner the previous regimes or governments have always removed the EFCC leaders when they come into power.

“For this development, with regard to the removal of the EFCC chairman, we believe that already we knew that he was going to be removed because of so many political interests and changes that can happen.

“Tinubu will want to get rid of anything that has to do with how Bawa was appointed.

“Also there are some political interests, some politicians associated with the government also have issues with the current suspended EFCC chairman and therefore they are likely not to be comfortable to have him there.”

Rafsanjani stated that the EFCC office has been unnecessarily made to be too much politicaly and advised the government to look beyond politics in appointing the next chairman of EFCC.

He added: ”EFCC office has been unnecessarily made to be too much politicaly. Therefore, it is making it difficult to do what ordinarily government agency is supposed to do.

“So, we need to look at it from that context and from that perspective, so I’m not surprised.

“What is important is that we must insist and demand that the anti-corruption and the good work of agencies, including EFCC must continue in the country.

“In appointing the next one, I think first and foremost, lets make that office to be a technical professional office.”