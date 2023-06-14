Nigerians React As Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman, Bawa

Nigerians have reacted to the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the President suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation of the weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) reads, “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Following the suspension of Bawa, netizens took to Twitter to express their views regarding the development.

See some of the reactions below.

@shehu_mahdi wrote: “SUSPENSION OF EFCC CHAIRMAN: DARKNENESS CHASES AWAY LIGHT. 80% of 9th Assembly & 32% of 10th members are under investigation. 85% of PMB’S appointees are on Efcc rader, so also 70% of former governors. Most of those waiting for apptmt’s have cases to answer. HOW CAN BAWA SURVIVE?”

@DanielRegha wrote: “Tinubu suspending the EFCC Chairman means nothing; Bawa was incompetent but let’s not pretend like Tinubu is suspending anyone to fight corruption or fix Nigeria. There’s ulterior motive. If Tinubu & this administration are serious, they should sack the INEC chairman (Yakubu).”

@TheMahleek wrote: “Na NTA first post EFCC chairman suspension, be like this regime go hard small, make Suspension no go touch NTA chairman too.” 😭😭😭

@EkitiBabyGov wrote: “Former AGF Malami next. They need to account for all the seized properties and funds that went into thin air. EFCC never had it that bad, their major job function was parading Yahoo boys everyday.”

@firstladyship wrote: “All Abdulrasheed Bawa did was go after Yahoo Boys. Yahoo Men move around with DSS escort. They have access to the Villa. Why are Madam Palliatives & Hadi Sirika free? Suspending EFCC Chairman now? it came too late. You should have announced his suspension like Subsidy removal.”

@chris72859829 wrote: “Lol this man is quietly removing them to put his own people.”

@damolaade wrote: “We are waiting for @inecnigeria chairman to be suspended for proper investigation too.”

@xtrakool_jay wrote: “Next you will hear is Tinubu suspends IGP for his over weight as a Policeman. Them don Dey go, one by one…”

@scopeboy10 wrote: “E no fit reach INEC chairman side sha.”

@_oluwaseun9 wrote: “Just recently Tinubu suspend CBN Governor, EFCC chairman don collect today, be like na turn by turn, e go reach everybody.”

@baddest_cash wrote: “From CBN Governor to EFCC chairman na total cleansing Tinubu they do oooo. Just wait for your turn to collect, e go reach everybody.”