Tinubu Adds Firefighting Truck To Presidential Convoy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has added a rapid firefighting mini truck to his convoy, the first in the history of the Nigerian Presidency, Naija News reports.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abdulganiyu Jaji.

He made this known when the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade paid a courtesy visit to the Service’s headquarters.

According to Jaji, the Service has also procured 15 rapid firefighting mini trucks to navigate crowded terrains which were not previously accessible to larger firefighting appliances.

Commenting on the achievements of the service, he said; “We recently completed and commissioned the first Fire House props in West Africa located inside the National Fire Academy Sheda.

“Procurement of 15 Ford Built Rapid Intervention Vehicles, already delivered to the Service awaiting commissioning and deployment.

“Approval of Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to include the Service Rapid Intervention Vehicle in his motorcade. This is the first in the history of Nigeria.

“Other firsts include celebration of the International Firefighter’s day

“Approval of a large expanse of land for the building of the Service National Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, FCT.”

Jaji noted that the FFS is confronted with some challenges which include inadequate manpower, attack on fire fighters, housing needs for personnel, firefighting infrastructural gap and budgetary constraint, among others.