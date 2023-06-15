Those Still Alive After Stealing From The Country Should Return Their Loot – Oluwo Of Iwo

The paramount ruler of Iwo land, Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged political office holders who looted the nation’s treasury to turn a new leaf and return what they have stolen.

Speaking via a statement by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch pleaded with those who are still alive after stealing from the country to return their loot.

Oluwo also asked that those who sacrificed for the country’s democracy should be celebrated.

He called on the agitators in the South-East and South-West to apply moderation in their conduct and come together to strengthen the democracy in the country.

He said, “Democracy has come to stay. Those who have looted and done evil to Nigeria should repent. Some of them have died while many are still here. Those alive should return the loot voluntarily. Our individual sacrifice and humility are needed to strengthen our democracy.

“The agitators in the South-East and South-West should be moderate in their conduct. Let’s come together to strengthen this democracy and safeguard the future of our children.

“Coup is gone and gone forever in Nigeria. The era of looting with impunity has gone too. Democracy is beautiful with a mentally alert president.

“Nigerians are assured under our workaholic President, the dividends of democracy will multiply. I advised the government to subsidise health and housing for the masses,”

Oluwo noted that President Bola Tinubu was surprising everyone with his policies and he should be supported.