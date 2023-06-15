Photos: Tinubu Meets Shettima, Governors, NNPCL GCEO, Acting CBN Gov, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with the National Economic Council (NEC) where he promised Nigerians that there will be no excuse for the failure of his administration.

Naija News reports that NEC is one of the executive bodies of the Federal Government mandated to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation and, in particular, on appropriate measures for the co-ordination of the economic plans and programs of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Recall that President Tinubu, on May 30, directed NEC to come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NEC is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

Present at the meeting with Tinubu are state governors, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, Acting Governor of Central Bank, Folashodun Shonubi, Permanent Secretaries Budget and National Planning, Federal Capital Territory Administration, and State House are also there.

The National Economic Council was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

See photos from the meeting below: