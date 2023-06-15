Nuhu Ribadu Is The National Security Adviser – Bwala Insists

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala has insisted that Nuhu Ribadu is the National Security Adviser (NSA), saying Nigerians should not be confused.

Bwala said this on Thursday shortly after President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of Ribadu as his special adviser on security.

Earlier reports before the official announcement had claimed that Tinubu had penciled down a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

But according to Bwala who spoke via his Twitter account, Special Adviser on Security is the same as National Security Adviser.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers including Ribadu.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday through the Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The statement stated that Mr. Dele Alake was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Other appointees included Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

Reacting to the development, Bwala insisted that there has never been two security advisers in the presidency, hence Ribadu is the NSA.

He wrote: “Do not be confused, Special Adviser on Security is the same as National Security Adviser. All Special Advisers including NSA do not require senate confirmation. Furthermore there has never been two special advisers on security in the presidency, rest your mind, Nuhu Ribadu is the National Security Adviser.”