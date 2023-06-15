‘Nnamdi Kanu Did Not Sack Ozekhome’ – [Read Full Text]

Reports that Mike Ozekhome was sacked as the lead counsel for the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been dismissed by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s young brother, Kingsley Kanu, better known as Kanunta Kanu, announced earlier that Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is no longer the head of the legal team for the IPOB leader who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a post via his Twitter page, Kanunta Kanu, among other things, accused Ozekhome of refusing to allow Kanu’s personal physicians access to him for the urgent ear surgery was part of the reasons for his sack.

In a swift reaction, however, Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor described Kanunta’s statement as defamatory, mischievous, fake, reprehensible, denigrating, insulting and unauthorized.

According to him, the IPOB leader’s brother was being mischievous, adding his post on social media was meant to ridicule and embarrass Kanu’s legal team.

“In view of the desperate attempt of the enemies to break our rank, the legal team resolved to minimise the information that we make public through my regular updates. Therefore, you will not be receiving updates on our routine visits as regularly as it used to come, except when there is a compelling situation that demands it. Several visits to Onyendu, and particularly, the visit of June 3, 2023, was not publicised because of the nature of the matters discussed, but the relevant persons were duly briefed on the outcomes,” Ejiofor noted.

Naija News reports that Ejiofor noted these in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday evening after he visited Kanu at the Headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

The full statement reads: “Let it be on record that Neither Kingsley Kanu nor Emmanuel Kanu, had at any point in time briefed me to handle Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case or even IPOB’s matters. My letters of engagement issued to me in 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are still with me till date.

“Neither Kingsley Kanu nor anybody acting on his behalf engaged Mike Ozekhome, to represent Onyendu in any matters affecting him. Biafrans and members of the public are aware that Onyendu specifically requested to see Mike Ozekhome upon his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria. During that meeting, which details are already in the public domain, Onyendu personally briefed Mike Ozekhome to head his legal team. Till date, Mike Ozekhome, SAN has done creditably and overwhelmingly well in deploying his advocacy skills in representing Onyendu in all Courts in Nigeria.

“Further to the above, my briefings with Onyendu lasted for over one hour, during which we discussed pertinent issues concerning his legal and health matters. There was no time during the meeting that Onyendu entertained or expressed any iota of doubt whatsoever on the ability of his indefatigable legal team, ably led by Mike Ozekhome, to defend him. Onyendu also proceeded to avail me with other important messages to be passed on to his lead counsel which assignments are expected to be conducted within the next 24 hours.

“Kingsley Kanu in a bid to preempt any exposition I may make after today’s visit proceeded to make the ridiculous publication at exactly 1:57 pm Nigerian time, a few minutes before the scheduled visit of 2:00 pm. He need not have worried because out of respect and deference to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I do not intend to make any such exposition.

“As you may be aware, right from July 26, 2021, when an order was made by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, directing the DSS to allow Onyendu access to his lawyers and relatives, upon prior submission of the names of those visiting Onyendu, my chambers has been exclusively submitting names of those visiting Onyendu and this process still subsists. The names are usually shared with Onyendu before clearance is given by the DSS for the visits to take place.

“Against the backdrop of the foregoing, I wish to unequivocally state that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never dismissed, disengaged, neither has he expressed any intention of dismissing his legal team ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome. Biafrans and indeed the members of the general public are respectively advised to ignore in its entirety, the obviously defamatory, mischievous, fake, reprehensible, denigrating, insulting and unauthorized public notice issued by Kingsley Kanu alias Kanunta Kanu, as it is not true.”

Ejiofor informed the general public and Biafrans on Kanunta’s plot for dishing out such condemnable falsehood. He insisted that the IPOB leader’s brother only wanted to ridicule and embarrass Kanu’s legal team ably led by Ozekhome.

He added: “Kingsley Kanu should be assured that his evil strategies are dead on arrival. There is nothing whatsoever, that will stop or deter Onyendu’s legal team who are tirelessly working day and night to ensure that Onyendu is released unconditionally.

“In conclusion, Onyendu further used the opportunity offered by my visit to thank Ezigbo Umuchineke for standing shoulder to shoulder with him, particularly all through this trying time. Onyendu assured Ezigbo Umuchineke once again that it shall surely end in Praises. He urges you all to remain firm, steadfast, and unrelenting in your supplications to God.

“Furthermore, Onyendu implores Ezigbo Umuchineke to continue to abide by your peaceful conduct as you have consistently demonstrated.”

Ejiofor also clarified that the medical doctors who attempted to see Kanu last week Tuesday, June 6, 2023, were not there to participate in any surgical procedure but to first meet and interface with him.

He said the doctors were expected to consult with Kanu’s lead counsel- Mike Ozekhome, before proceeding with other administrative engagements as they agreed during their meeting on June 3, 2023, held with the DSS in the presence of the IPOB leader.

“Biafrans should note and be assured that Onyendu’s legal team, ably led by the legal iroko of our time – Mike Ozekhome, is monitoring every situation around Onyendu. We are not resting on our oars. Hence, there is no cause for alarm. We are thousands of steps ahead of the evil plans of the enemies. Onyendu will be out of the DSS gulag strong and unbroken,” he said.