Hous Of Reps Speaker, Abbas Names Gbajabiamila’s Ex-CPS As Media Adviser

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has chosen Musa Abdullahi Krishi as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Krishi previously held the role of Chief Press Secretary for the former Speaker, Femi Gabajabiamila.

Naija News understands that his appointment marks a continuation of his career in government communications.

He first joined Gabajabiamila’s team in 2019, bringing with him significant experience from his time at the Daily Trust Newspaper.

Krishi is a graduate of Mass Communication from Kaduna Polytechnic.

President Tinubu Inaugurates NEC

In another development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post on Twitter by Tinubu’s Social Media aide, Dada Olusegun.

The National Economic Council is constitutionally headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with State governors, and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, amongst others as members.

The National Economic Council was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the CBN and other co-opted Government officials.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NEC, President Tinubu noted that the task of reviving the economy before the new administration is daunting but noted that there would be no excuses not to deliver since they all begged and even danced before Nigerians to give them the job.