‘Betting Addicts Should Be Made To Receive Counselling, Treatments’ – Reps, Stakeholders Seek Sport Betting Regulation

The House of Representatives and some stakeholders on Wednesday called for the regulation of sports betting to mitigate its harmful impact on Nigerians, particularly the youth.

They stated this at a public hearing on the motion: “Need to curtail the dangerous effects of sports betting and direct the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to comply with the Lottery Regulatory Commission Act, 2005,” organised by the House Committee on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen opened the public hearing by saying that the House, as a responsible legislature, could not stand by and watch Nigerians, particularly the young people who engage in these risky forms of gambling, continue to fail and perish in the absence of appropriate legislative action.

The Speaker, represented by House Leader Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, highlighted the prevalence of risky activities like sports betting and gambling in today’s dynamic world, where individuals stake valuable possessions in hopes of substantial gains.

“This dangerous indulgence is becoming more and more prevalent in our country, with many Nigerians, particularly our youths, becoming increasingly addicted to such acts.

“The ultimate consequences of the obsession to gamble and bet, as you are all aware, include; psychological and emotional instability, financial drain, workplace derangement leading to depression, stress, health issues and family crisis and utter ruins which pose huge crisis to our society and the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“As a responsible parliament and People’s House, we cannot fold our hands and watch our citizens, especially our youths, who indulge in such dangerous acts to continue to flounder and perish without taking adequate legislative steps to correct and moderate the worrisome situation for the benefits of the individuals and our nation. This understanding underscores the urgent need for this public hearing,” he stated.

The head of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Abuja, Sandra Agbor, demanded in a presentation that an executive order be issued to control sports betting nationwide.

Agbor encouraged the National Assembly to move quickly to expedite the review and passage of the Act by the fourth quarter of 2024, saying that the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission Act, 2005, should be modified to meet the risks associated with sports betting.

She suggested counselling and treatment for addicts, establishing medical units in public health centres, and mandating betting companies to fund treatment facilities.

“The negative effects should be factored into the design of a holistic response that will protect the underage, prevent fraud, and confront addiction in Nigeria.

“While awaiting the review and passage of the Act, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should issue an Executive Order on the dangers of sports betting in Nigeria.

“Betting addicts should be made to receive counselling and treatments. The NLRC, in collaboration with the federal and state ministries of health, should ensure the establishment of units in public hospitals and primary health centres for quick response to the medical needs of addicts by the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The NLRC should ensure that betting companies fund the units that provide free medical/mental treatments for betting addicts by first quarter of 2025. There should be an increased awareness campaign to educate the public, especially the youth, on the risks and negative effects of sports betting on individuals and the society,” she said.