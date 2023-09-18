‘I Commend Tinubu’ – House Of Reps Speaker Reacts To Appointment Of Cardoso As CBN Governor

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commended President Bola Tinubu on his choice of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Speaker also reacted to the nomination of new Deputy Governors for the CBN.

According to Tajudeen, the President picked the right set of people to manage the affairs of the apex bank and he is confident in their abilities to deliver.

He charged the new CBN management team to work assiduously to move Nigeria away from economic crisis to economic prosperity.

Taking to his account on the X platform, the Speaker wrote: “Congratulations to Yemi Cardoso, Dattijo and others for appointments well deserved.

“I am convinced the appointees are eggheads in the financial and economic sectors and have all it takes to reposition the CBN.

“Cardoso is a financial expert and a banker of many years standing, who will certainly bring his experience to bear as he takes up a new role as the CBN Governor.

“I commend our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for considering Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo from Kaduna State for such elevated position in the CBN. He has been a good ambassador of Kaduna State.

“I am confident in the capacity of the new management team of the CBN to reposition the Apex Bank, which is now faced with myriads of challenges both internally and externally.

“I, therefore, urge the new CBN Governor and the Deputy governors to help navigate the country out of economic crises to prosperity.”

Recall President Tinubu in a statement on Friday through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the statement, Cardoso will serve for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.