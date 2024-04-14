Zazzau Emirate Mourns Death Of District Head, Aminu Umar

Advertisement

The Zazzau Emirate has mourned the loss of Engineer Aminu Umar, a Prince and District Head.

Naija News understands that Umar passed away following his participation in the Sallah Durbar and other Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

It was gathered that the Prince of the Barebari ruling house, Walin Zazzau, passed away on Saturday.

Late Engineer Umar, who held the prestigious titles of Walin Zazzau and District Head of Ikara, hailed from the Barebari ruling lineage of the Zazzau Emirate, tracing his ancestry back to the late Emir Dalhat.

The late Umar held one of the highest-ranking positions within the emirate’s hierarchy.

The Media and Publicity Head of Zazzau Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, confirmed the death in an official statement.

He mentioned that the deceased had taken part in the Hawan Daushe Sallah durbar in Zaria on Friday and was among the district heads who paid homage to the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, during Sallah celebrations.

Survived by several wives and offspring, the late Walin Zazzau was buried at Amaru in Zaria city, observing Islamic funeral rites.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen described the death of Engr. Aminu Umar, the Walin Zazzau, as a sad event.

Abbas said he was shocked to receive news of the death of Engr. Umar, who was also the District Head of Ikara.

In a message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker expressed his condolences to the Zazzau Emirate on the loss of one of its most respected elder statesmen.

The Speaker expressed his condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, the people, and the government of Kaduna State for their irreparable loss.

Abbas prayed to Allah to grant late Walin Zazzau Jannatul Firdaus and give Zazzau Emirate, his immediate family, and the Barebari ruling house the fortitude to bear the loss.