We Didn’t Come Out To Play – Tinubu’s Wife, Oluremi Tells Lawmakers

During the weekend, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said they did not come out to play but to build and unite the old path that coming generations will meet.

Naija News understands that Tinubu said this in her remark while congratulating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and his deputy on their victory.

She said: “We didn’t come out to play. We came out to build and unite the old path that generations will take. Nigeria deserves all that we can put in to keep it back on its feet. We have a great nation. By the grace of God, we will work.”

According to the First Lady, with the calibre of leadership and membership of the 10th Assembly, Nigeria would be great again.

This news platform understands that Abbas alongside his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, led a delegation of members to thank the First Lady during the weekend, for her support for their emergence as presiding officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

In a statement made available to newsmen through his spokesman, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas said the overwhelming mandate given to him by his colleagues would spur him to work assiduously with every member to achieve a Nigeria that every citizen desired.

He said that the 10th National Assembly, especially the Green Chamber, will work for all Nigerians and support more gender-based legislation to empower women.

The speaker also assured Senator Tinubu that the 10th House would give her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration all the support to succeed.

He noted that the current administration would have a smooth sail as the president, the vice president, the first lady, the Chief of Staff (CofS), the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCofS) and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) were all members of the National Assembly which would make them relate with the parliament from the point of knowledge.

The statement added: “This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history. Today is a very historic day. We have come to thank you for your support. We were here before to seek your support and prayers. Here we are today; we have won. It was through your collective effort – Mr President, yourself, governors and all the other stakeholders.

“We have emerged in an unprecedented manner – 353 of 359 voted for me. It has never happened in our history. Our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians.

“This is your leadership. We will collaborate and partner, particularly in one area that you requested last time, which is to carry the women along.”