Guinness World Records: Lata Tondon Sends Message To Nigerians, Hilda Baci

Indian chef, Lata Tondon has reacted after Guinness World Record announced Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News recalls that the Guinness World Records certified Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual on Tuesday with an official cooking time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Reacting to Baci’s latest feat via her Instastory on Thursday, Tondon, who was the former record holder congratulated Nigerians and the new record holder.

She wrote, “Namaste Nigeria. I’m very happy for you all, and my best wishes to Hilda!”

Tondon set her record in 2019 after cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes nonstop.

Guinness World Record Express Shock Over Engagement On Hilda Baci’s Tweet

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records were left speechless after the tweet post confirming Hilda Baci as the new world record holder for longest cooking marathon feat got an engagement reach of over twenty-five million.

Recall, the organization on Tuesday wrote via its official Twitter account: “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

According to GWR, Baci now holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Following the confirmation from the awarding body, Nigerians all over the world celebrated the Akwa Ibom-born chef, by engaging with the post and sharing the good news.

Speaking about the news reach of Hilda’s award confirmation video, GWR on Thursday said that the post was their best-performing tweet of all time.