Tweet Of All Time – Guinness World Record Expresses Shock Over Engagement Reach On Hilda Baci’s Award Video

Guinness World Records were left speechless after the tweet post confirming Hilda Baci as the new world record holder for longest cooking marathon feat got an engagement reach of over twenty five million.

Recall, the organization on Tuesday wrote via its official Twitter account: “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

According to GWR, Baci now holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Following the confirmation from the awarding body, Nigerians all over the world celebrated the Akwa Ibom born chef, by engaging with the post and sharing the good news.

Speaking about the news reach of Hilda’s award confirmation video, GWR on Thursday said that the post was their best performing tweet of all time.

The awarding body wrote: “yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached”

Naija News recalls Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

The 26-year-old Akwa-Ibom-born chef began cooking on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, 2023 cooking over 100 pots of food.

