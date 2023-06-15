Final Words Of Dead Veteran Nollywood Actor, Don Brymo Revealed

The final words of veteran Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, who died on Thursday morning, June 15, have been revealed.

Naija News earlier reported that the thespian collapsed on Wednesday on a movie set and was rushed to the hospital where he was later revived.

Sadly Brymo died in his sleep on Thursday morning.

However, a caregiver to the movie star who spoke with Instablog said Brymo had been battling with high blood pressure and partial stroke for a long time.

The actor was reportedly discharged from a hospital in Port Harcourt and moved to his hometown in Anambra State, to be treated traditionally, but things took a sad turn when he died on Thursday.

The caregiver said, “I was told his last words were: ‘Odogwu has turned to vegetable’. He said it in Igbo before taking his last breath”

The movie star is one of the most sought-after Nigerian actors and has proven his versatility at interpreting different roles in films.

Don Brymo started acting back in his secondary school days where he was involved in stage plays and dramas.

The deceased joined the Nollywood industry in 2000 and has since starred in over 80 Nollywood movies such as; My Beloved Daughter, Snake battle, Land of Fire, No Mercy, My God Never Sleeps, and many others.

He has also worked with top actors in the industry which include the likes of Ken Erics, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro, Regina Daniels, Mike Ezeruonye, and many others.