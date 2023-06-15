Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchechi is Dead.

Naija News learnt that the thespian collapsed on Wednesday on a movie set and was rushed to the hospital where he was later revived.

Sadly Brymo died in his sleep on Thursday morning.

Nollywood actor, Mayor Ofoegbu also confirmed the news in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Sharing the deceased’s picture, Ofoegbu wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed away in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai Don Brymo my manchi. It’s hard to say goodbye.Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu.”

The deceased hails from Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka LGA of Anambra state, and is survived by a wife and Children.

The movie star is one of the most sought after Nigerian actor and has proven his versatility at interpreting different roles in films.

Don Brymo started acting back in secondary school days where he was involved in stage plays and dramas.

The deceased joined the Nollywood industry in 2000 and has since starred in over 80 Nollywood movies such as; My Beloved Daughter, Snake battle, Land of Fire, No Mercy, My God Never Sleeps and many others.

He has also worked with top actors in the industry which include the likes of Ken Erics, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro, Regina Daniels, Mike Ezeruonye and many others.

Don Brymo has received some awards which includes: