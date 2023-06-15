‘Don Brymo Didn’t Collapse On Movie Set’ – AGN Commences Investigation Into Actor’s Death

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has debunked the reports that Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, collapsed at a movie set.

Naija News earlier reported that the movie star died on Thursday morning after he collapsed on Wednesday at a movie set and was rushed to the hospital where he was later revived.

However, Emeka Rollas in a statement on Thursday said the tragic death has thrown the entire Guild into mourning.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Rollas said the Guild has commenced an investigation into circumstances leading to Brymo’s death.

He noted that Brymo’s demise has also proven further credence to their incessant clarion calls on members to sign up for the AGN health management (HMO) plans to help put their health in check constantly.

The statement reads, “Actors Guild of Nigeria was thrown into another state of grief following the sudden demise of Don Brymo who was reported to have slumped on a film set in Rivers State and later passed on.

“This tragic death came as a rude shock and has thrown the entire Guild into another grieving moment as we mourn his death. I have taken reports from all the actors on the set with him and found out that he didn’t collapse on set as widely speculated.

“While I commiserate with his immediate family, we have commenced preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death especially from the hospital where he was rushed to.

“This has also proven further credence to our incessant clarion calls on members to sign up for the AGN health management (HMO) plans to help put their health in check constantly.

“I and the entire members of the Guild are saddened by this tragic development of a death that could have been possibly avoided if the urgent intervention was provided.

“May Don Brymo’s soul rest in peace and may God comfort all of us left behind to mourn him. We shall keep members abreast with latest information and updates from the family.”