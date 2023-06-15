Democracy Day: Bwala Expresses Discontent Over Tinubu’s Exclusion Of Atiku And Obi

The spokesperson for the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Daniel Bwala has expressed his dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech.

Bwala voiced his concerns over the omission of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, key political figures, from the president’s remarks.

Tinubu, who won the presidential election held on February 25, didn’t mention Atiku from PDP and Obi from the Labour Party, who came second and third respectively.

Both are contesting the election results in court.

Bwala expressed his confusion on a Channels Television asking, “How in the world could you talk about democracy and the fight for democracy in Nigeria without mentioning Atiku Abubakar?”

Bwala expected President Tinubu to acknowledge the significant contributions of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in his Democracy Day address.

According to him, Atiku was an instrumental figure who withdrew his candidacy for Chief Moshood “MKO” Abiola in the 1993 presidential primaries, thereby boosting the democratic process.

Bwala further mentioned Obi’s unprecedented move of becoming a third force in Nigerian politics.

He lauded Obi’s success, especially in securing votes in the presidential election in regions dominated by his opponents.

“The EndSARS was a struggle of young people. These are acts and moves that entrench democracy,” said Bwala, noting that Tinubu failed to mention this significant youth-led movement in his speech.

The PDP spokesperson contended that such oversights are inconsistent with the president’s claimed position of unity.