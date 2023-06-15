Daddy Freeze Lists Tinubu’s Achievement As President Despite Being Tagged ‘Old And Sick’

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has listed some achievements, President, Bola Tinubu has been able to execute two weeks into his administration.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze in a post via Instagram on Wednesday, commended Tinubu’s work rate over the past two weeks, saying it was major, considering the alleged reports of his ill health during the general elections.

The former broadcaster further laid emphasis on the abilities of English author and physicist, Stephen Hawking who was in a wheelchair, but performed well as the director of cosmology in Cambridge.

He maintained that Tinubu has been working hard since he got into office despite his age.

Sharing some of the achievements of Tinubu’s administration, he wrote: “You forget to add bank dollar rates gone and closed borders gone… all in 2 weeks! This is major! They said he was sick, they said he was old but he is working! Stephen Hawking was in a wheelchair and couldn’t even talk, yet he was the director of research, theoretical cosmology, Cambridge.”