Breaking: IGP Usman Baba Seals Plateau LGs’ Secretariats

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has stepped in to manage a brewing crisis in Plateau State, ordering the closure of all 17 local government secretariats due to rising tensions related to new appointments.

The state’s police commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, shared this directive from Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

This decision follows a contentious change in leadership, instigated by the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The governor recently suspended all local government chairpersons and councillors, citing allegations of financial misconduct that required investigation.

This move was met with fierce opposition from the suspended officials, all members of the All Progressives Congress, who rejected their suspension and insisted on maintaining their roles.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alabo Alfred, which cited a need to prevent chaos and protect infrastructure, lives, and properties.

The statement read, “This has become necessary as a result of tensions around the leadership of the local government areas and the possible threat that supporters and local government chairmen are posing to critical infrastructure, lives and properties in the state.”

Onyeka warned that any attempts to disrupt the closure process or cause confusion around the local government secretariats would be dealt with severely.

He encouraged the residents of Plateau State to carry on with their lawful activities peacefully.