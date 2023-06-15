Bawa: For Eight Years We Experienced A Weak, Visionless And Outsourced Leadership – Shehu Sani

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has said that the excitement trailing the decisions of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is understandable.

According to Sani, the reaction is due to the indecisiveness of the immediate past government

The political analyst statement is coming in the wake of the President’s decision to suspend the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu’s move has been greeted with jubilation across the country

Reacting to the development via a tweet on Thursday, Sani noted that the nation is experiencing a gradual dismantling of the defective pillars upon which the former president rested.

He wrote, “The excitement is understandable. The nation journeyed through eight years of a boring, indecisive, weak, visionless and outsourced leadership, held captive by a gang.

“The nation waited for long, even for a modest action that never happened. We are now apparently witnessing a gradual dismantling of the defective pillars upon which the former president rested and wasted his opportunity and powers, and the time of the country”.